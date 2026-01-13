SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Following the Selangor Sultan’s decree to phase out traditional pig farms in Tanjong Sepat, the Selangor government has announced plans to relocate the operations to an upgraded facilities in Bukit Tagar “as soon as possible.”

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari said the move is aimed at addressing environmental concerns caused by traditional pig farming, including foul odours, water pollution, and other forms of contamination.

“We will implement this as soon as possible because it involves 69 operators that we can identify. The rest were not issued licences previously, so we will move quickly to take the necessary actions.

“God willing, we aim to implement this within this year,” he told reporters after attending the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Advisory Panel chairman appointment letter presentation ceremony here.

Amirudin stressed that the relocation will not involve state government funding or land. Any new sites will be privately acquired, and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be required to ensure there are no adverse effects on rivers or surrounding areas.

Based on preliminary data from veterinary officers, the state currently has about 120,000 pigs, which meets only 30 per cent of local demand.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman said the state would engage independent bodies to conduct a detailed study to verify the numbers and ensure the relocation meets local needs without overexpansion.

“The original objective has always been to move away from traditional farming practices towards modern, non-polluting methods.

“Previously, our plan involved a three-year transition, but following His Royal Highness’s instruction, we will act immediately to shut down operations in Kuala Langat,” he said.

Amirudin said the state will work closely with affected operators, explaining the process and ensuring that proper waste management systems are in place at the new site to prevent contamination.

“The focus is on safety and environmental protection. The Sultan’s instruction has long been clear — there will be no export-oriented mega project, only the relocation and modernisation of local farms,” he said.