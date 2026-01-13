KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh in her defamation suit against former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan, ordering him to pay RM250,000 in damages.

The three-member bench, led by Federal Court judge Datuk Azimah Omar and sitting with Datuk Dr Choo Kah Sing and Datuk Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman, overturned the High Court’s earlier decision, saying the judicial commissioner had erred and warranted appellate intervention, The Edge reported today.

The case stemmed from remarks Musa made about Yeoh during a forum at Universiti Teknologi Mara six years ago.

