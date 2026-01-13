PAPAR, Jan 13 — The water supply disruption, which has been affecting several villages in the Limbahau constituency since last month, is said to be an act of sabotage.

In this regard, Assistant Minister of Rural Development Datuk Juil Nuatim said he would leave it to the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, adding that a police report had been lodged by Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

“This matter (water supply disruption) affects many consumers, so we leave it to the authorities to conduct an investigation and take action,” said Juil when met at the Limbahau State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Open House at Kampung Biau’s multipurpose hall here, held in celebration of Christmas 2025 and New Year 2026.

The Limbahau assemblyman said that based on initial information, there was a disruption to the sluice valve at two booster pumps of the Sabah Water Department (JANS), causing problem to the supply meant for the affected areas.

On a separate subject, Juil said a new town in Limbahau would be built in Kampung Gana here, covering an area of approximately 200 acres.

“This project is among the developments planned to change the landscape of DUN Limbahau area.

“In addition, a secondary school is also proposed to meet the needs of students continuing their secondary studies.

“Limbahau has many primary schools, but there is only one missionary secondary school that can only accommodate about 400 students at a time.

“Many children are forced to continue their studies in Papar District, which is a long distance (from Limbahau) and thus, incurring high transportation costs,” he said. — The Borneo Post