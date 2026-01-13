SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has decreed that pig farming activities in the Tanjong Sepat area, Kuala Langat, be gradually discontinued and that operations be fully relocated to the Bukit Tagar area in accordance with planning requirements and in compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory provisions.

Istana Alam Shah issued a statement yesterday stating that His Royal Highness also ordered that a detailed study and a comprehensive census based on verified data be carried out to identify accurate statistics and the actual quantity of pork requirements and demand specifically for the non-Muslim population in Selangor.

“His Royal Highness stressed that there is no intention or plan whatsoever to export the products of such farming activities. The findings of this study must serve as the main basis in determining the scale, capacity, and size of pig farming operations in Bukit Tagar, so that they remain at a reasonable and controlled level,” the statement said.

The decree is among three matters consented to by the Sultan concerning the management and future direction of pig farming operations in Selangor, taking into account the interests of the people, environmental well-being, and social harmony in the state.

The decision was made after the Sultan of Selangor granted an audience to s Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim, and Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim at Istana Bukit Kayangan here yesterday.

The statement also informed that the third matter emphasised by His Royal Highness is that the Selangor state government will not provide any financial allocation or make any investment for any pig farming operations in the future, including those in the Bukit Tagar area.

“All related matters must be implemented without involving public state funds,” the statement said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed hope that all parties involved would implement the decrees with full responsibility, prudence, and in compliance with the law, in order to ensure that the welfare of the people, environmental sustainability, and harmony among the multiracial society in Selangor are always preserved.

The Sultan of Selangor had previously expressed regret and disagreement with the state government’s plan to allow pig farming operations in Tanjong Sepat, Kuala Langat, starting this year, before relocating them to Bukit Tagar in 2030. — Bernama