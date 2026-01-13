KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Cross-border travel for Malaysians, and entry into Malaysia for foreign visitors, could soon be handled more efficiently through a single mobile application as the country steps up efforts to modernise and streamline its immigration system.

Beginning January 15, 2026, the Home Ministry (KDN) will implement MyDigital ID as the sole sign-on platform for Malaysians accessing the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) mobile application.

The move is part of the broader NIISe initiative, which aims to verify user identities accurately and securely through the National Registration Department database, without storing users’ personal data.

Why Malaysia created MyDigital ID

Previously, different online government services required separate mobile apps, each with its own login credentials.

The government sought to reduce this fragmentation by introducing a single national digital identification system — leading to the rollout of MyDigital ID.

The platform is designed to enhance protection against online fraud and identity theft, while making identity verification more convenient.

It also enables safer online transactions and access to digital services such as government services, financial services, education and healthcare.

What MyDigital ID does — and what it doesn’t

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd — a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s Mimos Berhad, which developed the app — has said MyDigital ID does not store users’ biometric data and prioritises data safety and privacy.

Users may register only one digital ID, meaning multiple MyDigital ID accounts are not allowed.

The platform also does not replace the Malaysian identification card or MyKad for physical identification purposes.

A step-by-step guide on installing and registering for MyDigital ID is available on Malay Mail here.

What is MyNIISe and how it works at the border

The MyNIISe app is Malaysia’s official digital immigration platform developed by the Immigration Department.

It allows users to generate a personal QR code to facilitate faster entry and exit at immigration checkpoints, reducing reliance on manual passport stamping for frequent travellers.

Available on Android, iOS and Huawei devices, the app offers a quicker, paperless clearance process for both Malaysians and foreign visitors, while travellers are still required to carry valid travel documents such as passports.

Why MyNIISe replaces earlier QR systems

MyNIISe is intended to replace earlier QR-based systems that were criticised for being slow and contributing to congestion at Immigration checkpoints.

Unlike the existing MyBorderPass app, which requires each traveller to be scanned individually, MyNIISe allows groups to clear immigration together using a single QR code, improving processing speed while maintaining security checks.

The app will also be used for the upcoming Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which will adopt a single clearance process at the point of departure.

Who can use MyNIISe for entry and exit

The Immigration Department has said MyNIISe is available to eligible Malaysians and foreign travellers, with QR code clearance extended to selected nationalities for entry and departure.

The system began a trial run in late September 2025, with phased implementation across key border checkpoints.

What first-time foreign travellers need to do

For QR-based immigration clearance, first-time foreign users must create an account on the MyNIISe app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Registration includes scanning the passport photo page and biometric data chip using Near Field Communication (NFC), as well as taking a selfie for identity verification.

What changes from January 15

Following a successful trial period, KDN will implement MyDigital ID as the sole sign-on platform for Malaysians using MyNIISe from January 15.

Foreign travellers will continue using the existing MyNIISe login method without changes. Malaysians aged 18 and above are encouraged to download and register for MyDigital ID — available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery — before using MyNIISe.

Why MyDigital ID is being rolled out across government services

The move follows similar steps taken by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), which said in 2024 that Malaysians would be required to use MyDigital ID single sign-on to continue accessing its digital services.

From December 1, 2025, telecommunications companies in Malaysia began integrating MyDigital ID into their mobile applications.

Through MyIDverify technology, users can check which prepaid numbers are registered to their MyKad, while new SIM card registrations are carried out in a safer and more transparent manner.

The initiative is backed by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and coordinated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

While signing up for MyDigital ID is not yet compulsory, the government is pushing adoption by embedding the platform into high-traffic services.

MyDigital ID is expected to be required for services such as police summonses, JPJ services, government payments, public housing services, travel-related facilities and government financial aid.

It will also be used for secure logins to major government apps, including MyJPJ and MyBayar PDRM.