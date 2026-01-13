KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The widow of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has submitted a representation seeking to drop charges of conspiring with her late husband to receive RM2.8 million in bribes.

The bribes were allegedly for securing approval for FELCRA Berhad to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual Berhad unit trust products.

Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad’s lawyer, Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran, said the representation was sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers at the end of last month.

Zizie Izette was originally scheduled to enter her defence yesterday on three charges of conspiracy before Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad, but the proceedings have been adjourned.

“The hearing has been set for mention on January 16 this year,” the lawyer said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

On September 2 last year, Bung Moktar commenced entering his defence on three charges of accepting bribes involving the same sum and for the same purpose.

However, the Kinabatangan member of parliament, who had retained his Lamag state seat in the 17th Sabah state election, died on December 5 last year.

On the first charge, Zizie Izette is accused of conspiring with Bung Moktar, then Felcra Berhad non-executive chairman, to receive a cash bribe of RM2.2 million from Public Mutual Berhad investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid.

This was allegedly in return for Bung Moktar securing approval from the then Second Finance Minister for Felcra Berhad to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual Berhad unit trust products.

For the second charge, she is accused of conspiring with her late husband to obtain a cash bribe of RM262,500 from the same individual, via a Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account registered in her name, for the same purpose.

A third charge alleges she conspired with Bung Moktar to receive a cash bribe of RM337,500 from another Public Mutual Berhad investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, through a Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account registered in her name, again for the same purpose.

All three offences are alleged to have occurred at the Public Bank Berhad branch in Taman Melawati here on June 12 and 19, 2015.

The charges are brought under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the bribe’s value or RM10,000, whichever is greater, upon conviction. — Bernama