KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Ferrari driver who was involved in a road rage incident last month in SS15, Subang Jaya that went viral online has surrendered himself to the police for further investigation.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the 33-year-old driver was questioned on the night of January 12 and subsequently released on police bail pending investigations.

According to Wan Azlan, police received a report on January 11 concerning a misunderstanding between two individuals that took place on December 27 and was captured on dashcam footage.

“Initial investigations revealed that the man had driven recklessly by tailgating the complainant, stopping his vehicle abruptly and obstructing the path that could potentially endanger road users’ safety.

“The incident is believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding,” he said in a statement here.

He added that the suspect later made a public apology following the viral circulation of the dashcam footage.

The case is now under investigation for rash driving and wrongful restraint under Section 279 of the Penal Code and Section 341 of the Penal Code respectively.

Wan Azlan also said a separate investigation is being conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department under Rule 16 LN/166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for traffic obstruction.

In an official media statement yesterday, Stoned & Co announced that its co-founder and managing director, Tan Jia Hui, has been suspended from all duties, effective immediately, pending internal investigations.

The video appeared to show Tan using his Ferrari to pursue and block another driver who earlier honked at him while he had been standing on the road outside the brand’s outlet in SS15, Subang Jaya.

Separately, Tan issued a personal public apology, taking full responsibility for his actions.

He also clarified that the incident was unrelated to the brand and was “NOT a publicity stunt.”

Tan claimed that he had previously tried to contact the other person involved to apologise personally and offered to pay for any damage to his car, but to no avail.