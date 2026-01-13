SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is considering taking legal action against X (formerly Twitter) over its failure to ensure the safety of its users in Malaysia, citing its AI tool Grok, which is capable of producing harmful deepfakes.

“MCMC is considering suing or taking X to court for failing to ensure the safety of users, particularly in Malaysia. We have previously taken Telegram to court,” he said briefly in his speech at the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Advisory Panel chairman appointment letter presentation ceremony here.

Fahmi said the MCMC would release a detailed statement later.

On Sunday, MCMC temporarily restricted access to X’s Grok artificial intelligence tool after regulators said the platform had failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent the generation of obscene and harmful content, including non-consensual sexual images involving women and minors.

It said that the restriction was imposed after repeated misuse of Grok and what it described as insufficient responses from X Corp and xAI, despite earlier regulatory engagement and formal notices.