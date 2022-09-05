TOKYO, Sept 5 — Japan today braced for the impact of a strong approaching typhoon, with airlines cancelling flights and some companies suspending production at factories in the western part of the country.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was already pounding parts of the westernmost main island of Kyushu with heavy rain today, with both rain and winds expected to worsen as the storm brushes by tomorrow and heads towards Korea, which raised its typhoon alert level to the highest.

Parts of Kyushu were expected to be hit by some 300 millimetres (12 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to noon tomorrow, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, also warning of strong winds and storm surges.

Some 70 flights were cancelled today, Japanese media said. Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan, while Nissan Motor Corp and Nissan Shatai Co subsidiaries in Fukuoka prefecture were expected to suspend production for tonight and tomorrow’s daylight shifts. — Reuters