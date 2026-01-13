KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will hold a press conference the day after tomorrow on an investigation involving a former minister suspected of receiving about RM5 million in bribes, as well as a luxury car, linked to billboard projects and land transfers in the capital.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki declined to reveal the identity of the former minister, citing ongoing investigations.

He said the press conference would provide the latest updates on the probe, which covers developments from last year through early this year, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

“The investigation is still ongoing and has not been concluded,” he said when met at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between MACC and HELP University, and the launch of the 2026 Governance and Integrity Forum Series in Bukit Kiara today.

Previously, based on information obtained by MACC, the former minister is believed to have received around RM5 million from a property development company.

The suspect is also alleged to have received a luxury Lamborghini from a billboard company.

The suspect has already appeared at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to have his statement recorded, and investigators are now focusing on tracing the source of payment for the luxury vehicle.

As for the land-related case, preliminary findings indicate that land previously gazetted for the construction of a surau was transferred to proxy companies.

So far, 16 witnesses — comprising government officials and company owners — have had their statements recorded in connection with both cases.