PHNOM PENH, Sept 12 — Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) for 2022, said here on Monday that bloc members must work together to address challenges to safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity.

“In the context where geopolitical competition is heating up, Asean must act as a role model and work together to ensure regional peace, stability and prosperity by strengthening Asean unity and centrality and strictly adhering to partnerships and multilateral mechanisms to address challenges,” he said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asean Leadership and Partnership Forum, Xinhua reported.

“Furthermore, Asean must also play a central role and serve as a platform for dialogues and cooperation, while reinforcing an open, transparent, inclusive, and rules-based regional architecture,” he added.

The Cambodian leader said that as the Asean chair for 2022, Cambodia has worked actively in expanding and strengthening Asean’s cooperation and partnership in various forms and fields, including socio-economy, trade and investment with friendly countries, development partners and international communities.

Asean groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. — Bernama