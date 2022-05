A view shows buildings damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 19, 2022. ― Reuters file pic

KYIV, May 19 ― Ukrainian forces shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn today, killing at least one civilian, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.

Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram. ― Reuters