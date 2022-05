President Putin (left) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visit the Kamaz truck manufacturing plant in Naberezhnye Chelny in Tatarstan, Russia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

RUSSIA, May 4 — Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said today the Russian military would consider Nato transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to be destroyed, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Shoigu also said that the Ukrainian fighters holed up in the sprawling Azovstal plant in Mariupol were kept under secure blockade after President Vladimir Putin ordered that they be hermetically sealed off. — Reuters