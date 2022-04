File photo of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looking on as he is surrounded by Ukrainian servicemen as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bucha, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, April 23 — Ukraine will be victorious in its war against Russia very soon, its prime minister said today, after Britain’s Boris Johnson said it remained a realistic possibility Russia could still win.

“We are absolutely sure that Ukraine will win in this war and victory will be in (a) very short period,” Denys Shmyhal told CNN, when asked about Johnson’s comment. — Reuters