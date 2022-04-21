There is ‘no threat’ to US Capitol in Washington, say police

Vehicles are parked outside the US Capitol building the morning the Senate returned to session in Washington DC July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 21 — The US Capitol Police said yesterday there was no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat to the seat of the US Congress.

“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol,” the police said in a statement.

The police were preparing buildings for re-entry, they said.

A final update will be provided by the police later on Wednesday, the statement said. — Reuters