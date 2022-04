Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be speaking with EC President Ursula von der Leyen. — Picture by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, April 7 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will have talks in Kyiv tomorrow with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on national television.

He said other details of the talks would not be announced for security reasons. A European Union spokesman said on Tuesday that the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, would also travel to Kyiv this week. — Reuters