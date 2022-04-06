One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward fire

THESSALONIKI (Greece), April 6 — One person died today and at least three were hurt when a fire broke out in a Covid-19 ward in one of Greece’s main hospitals, officials said.

The fire at Papanikolaou hospital in the northern city of Thessaloniki was quickly brought under control, but several coronavirus patients had to be evacuated, according to local news reports.

One patient suffered serious burns and two suffered smoke inhalation, Nikos Kapravelos, director of one the hospital’s intensive care units, told AFP.

Television footage showed dark smoke billowing out of two second-floor windows at the back of the building.

Kapravelos said the blaze is believed to have been started by a cigarette in the ward, and the person who lit it was the suspected fatality.

The fire department said it had despatched 30 firemen and 11 fire engines to the scene. — AFP