US envoy to UN to visit Moldova, Romania to see Ukraine refugee efforts

Evacuees from Mariupol region arrive at reception centre, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. — Reuters pic

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 — US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Moldova and Romania this weekend to see efforts to help refugees arriving from Ukraine, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

According to the United Nations more than 600,000 Ukranians have fled to Romania and another 388,000 to Moldova since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia says it is carrying out a “special military operation” that aims to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure. — Reuters