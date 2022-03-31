Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

US envoy to UN to visit Moldova, Romania to see Ukraine refugee efforts

Thursday, 31 Mar 2022 10:35 PM MYT

Evacuees from Mariupol region arrive at reception centre, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. — Reuters pic
Evacuees from Mariupol region arrive at reception centre, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 — US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Moldova and Romania this weekend to see efforts to help refugees arriving from Ukraine, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

According to the United Nations more than 600,000 Ukranians have fled to Romania and another 388,000 to Moldova since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia says it is carrying out a “special military operation” that aims to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In World