A Ukrainian serviceman buries the remains of what he says is a dead body of a Russian soldier in the village of Lukianivka amid Russia's invasion, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

LVIV, March 28 — Ukraine sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said today.

“According to our information, the Russian Federation has not abandoned its attempts, if not to capture, then to surround Kyiv. For now we don’t see the movement of enemy forces away from Kyiv,” he told a televised briefing. — Reuters