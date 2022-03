US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint statement with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, at the Prime Minister's Office, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. — Pool via Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JERUSALEM, March 27 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today described Israel’s efforts to mediate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as important and “closely coordinated” with Washington.

Blinken made his remarks during a Jerusalem meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. — Reuters