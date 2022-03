People fleeing from Mariupol amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine stand at a railway station in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 16, 2022. — Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

LVIV, March 19 — Nine people were killed and 17 wounded in shelling of the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Friday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said today.

The military has since declared a 38-hour curfew in Zaporizhzhia, which was being attacked by Russian forces with mortars, tanks, helicopters and rocket systems, Kurtiev said in an online post. — Reuters