At least 56 dead, 194 wounded in suicide attack on Pakistan Shiah mosque

A man walks amid the damages at the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan March 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

PESHAWAR, March 5 — At least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded yesterday by a suicide bomb at a Shiah mosque in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

The blast — claimed by the Islamic State group — tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

It came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — around 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, said the death toll had climbed to 56, the deadliest since a July 2018 blast — claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group — killed 149 people at an election rally.

He said 50 of the wounded were in critical condition.

Muhammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, told AFP the blast was a “suicide attack” and numerous witnesses recounted the moment of detonation.

Ali Asghar said he saw a man enter the mosque before Friday prayers and open fire with a pistol, picking out the worshippers “one-by-one”.

He “then blew himself up”, Asghar said.

“I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later, I heard a big bang,” said another witness, Zahid Khan.

The head of Peshawar’s bomb disposal unit, Rab Nawaz Khan, told AFP the attacker detonated five to eight kilograms (two to four pounds) of “highly explosive TNT” packed with ball bearings to amplify the damage.

An AFP reporter saw body parts strewn at the blast site, where desperate family members were held back by police.

Police officers shot

Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP two attackers were involved.

He said two police officers were shot at the entrance of the mosque.

“One policeman died on the spot while the other was critically injured,” he said.

The spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital said an emergency was declared at area hospitals, as the wounded were brought in.

The Islamic State group said on its Amaq propaganda site that one of its fighters had “succeeded in assaulting a Shiah mosque in Peshawar”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was “personally monitoring operations” and that the government had “all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from”, adding they were “going after them with full force”.

In Brussels, a spokesperson for European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the attack a “heinous crime” and pledged continued support to Pakistan in its counter-terrorism efforts.

Peshawar — just 50 kilometres from the porous border with Afghanistan — was a frequent target of militants in the early 2010s but security has greatly improved in recent years.

Sunni majority Pakistan has recently been battling a resurgence of its domestic chapter of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A one-month truce last year failed to hold and there are fears the TTP, which has targeted Shiah Muslims in the past, has been emboldened by the success of the Afghan Taliban.

Shiah in the region have also been targeted by the regional iteration of the Islamic State group, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

At least 31 people were killed in a suicide blast at a crowded market in Peshawar in 2018.

At least 88 people died and hundreds more were wounded a year earlier when a suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd of devotees at a revered Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province. — AFP