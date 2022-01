Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive. ― Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Jan 31 — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.

Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press. — Reuters