Vaccine manufacturers are being urged to provide WHO with necessary data for listing. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Jan 18 — A World Health Organisation committee today urged Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide them with the data they require in order to list their shots for emergency use, saying that the delays were affecting equitable vaccine access.

“The Committee recognised the challenges posed by some manufacturers’ delayed submission of vaccine data to WHO,” the WHO’s Emergency Committee said in a statement, urging vaccine producers to provide the data as soon as possible. — Reuters