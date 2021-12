A man with an umbrella walks amongst damaged houses looking for his goat in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Curah Kobokan, Pronojiwo district, Lumajang, Indonesia December 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, Dec 7 — The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 today, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region.

Seventeen were still missing, and almost 3,700 were displaced by the disaster, the agency’s spokesman Abdul Muhari told AFP. — AFP