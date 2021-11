The United States was urged to stop such provocative acts and activities that have led to a heightened situation in the Taiwan Strait, CCTV reported. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 9 — China opposed members of the US Congress visiting Taiwan by military plane, state broadcaster CCTV reported today, citing the defence ministry spokesperson.

The United States was urged to stop such provocative acts and activities that have led to a heightened situation in the Taiwan Strait, CCTV reported, citing the spokesperson. — Reuters