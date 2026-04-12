SEOUL, April 12 — Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said today that Saudi Arabia has promised to prioritise oil shipments to South Korea as Seoul seeks an alternative route through the Red Sea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Authorities in Seoul are pushing to dispatch five Korean-flagged vessels to the Saudi port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast to help establish alternative supply routes as the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut down amid the West Asia conflict.

“We are preparing measures to allow our vessels to use the Red Sea route, including the possibility of escort operations by the Cheonghae unit’s Dae Joyoung destroyer,” Kim said during a radio interview.

Kim emphasised that Saudi authorities have pledged to allocate shipments to South Korea on a priority basis.

Kim added that the government is considering diversifying crude oil imports by increasing purchases from the United States and Kazakhstan.

“This is an era in which securing resources is extremely important, alongside economic feasibility and efficiency,” he said.

Oil prices have surged following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, heightening concerns over economic growth and inflation in South Korea, which highly depends on imports from West Asia for its energy supply. — Bernama