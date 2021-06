The origins of Covid-19 have remained a topic of speculation. — Reuters pic

CARBIS BAY, June 13 — Group of Seven leaders called for a transparent, science-based study, including in China, into the origins of Covid-19, to be convened by the World Health Organisation, a draft communique showed.

“We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the communique, which is almost finalised, said. — Reuters