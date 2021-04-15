Argentine president cleared following bout of Covid-19

Argentine President Alberto Fernández had received two doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 at the start of the year. — Pool pic via Reuters

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 ― Argentine President Alberto Fernández was given his medical all clear yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in April, though he never displayed more than mild symptoms and continued to work through a period of isolation.

Fernández, 62, had received two doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 at the start of the year.

His all-clear came the same day Fernández announced fresh restrictions in the South American country to tame a sharp spike in cases during a second wave of the virus.

Fernandez said in a televised message the government would close schools in Buenos Aires for 15 days, curtail business hours and suspend sports, recreational and cultural activities.

The restrictions would begin Friday and extend through April 30, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Presidential Medical Unit said Fernandez had emerged from his bout with coronavirus in good health, was asymptomatic and would return to work on Thursday.

“On Thursday 15th he will resume his usual activities. He will continue with the usual medical controls after having suffered from Covid-19,” it said.

Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, had earlier issued an open statement to Alberto Fernandez, saying the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 per cent effective against infection and 100 per cent effective against severe coronavirus cases. ― Reuters