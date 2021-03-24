Suu Kyi’s Myanmar court hearing postponed until April 1, says legal aide

Suu Kyi who was arrested the same day the military seized power in Myanmar on February 1, faces charges that include illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols. — Reuters pic

YANGON, March 24 — A court hearing for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been postponed until April 1, an aide to her lawyer said today, marking the second successive postponement in her case.

The military has also accused her of bribery in two recent televised news conferences. — Reuters