JAKARTA, Jan 26 — Indonesia surpassed one million coronavirus cases today after it reported 13,094 new infections, the national Covid-19 task force said.

The total number of coronavirus cases found in the country was 1,012,350. The task force also reported 336 new related deaths, taking the total to 28,468. — Reuters