New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

WELLINGTON, Jan 25 — New Zealand confirmed today it was investigating one positive case of Covid-19 in the community that was first reported yesterday, the first domestic case in months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on December 30 was of the South African variant, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.

There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility. — Reuters