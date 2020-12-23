French President Macron improving after Covid-19 diagnosis , says presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for Covid-19, is seen on a TV screen as he attends by video conference a roundtable for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Ministry in Paris December 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 23 ― French President Emmanuel Macron's health is showing signs of improvement after he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 17, his office said today.

Macron has been has been self-isolating at Versailles, and BFM TV this week broadcast live images of him chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual link.

He has said that although he will be working at a slower pace as he recovers, he will continue to tackle top-priority issues such as France's response to the Covid pandemic and Brexit. ― Reuters