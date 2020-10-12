At least 11 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

The Tunisian coast guard recovering the bodies of migrants, who drowned during a past boat sinking incident, August 31, 2014. — Reuters pic

TUNIS, Oct 12 — At least 11 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia yesterday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late yesterday, he said.

About 30 people had set out on the boat, aiming to reach Italy, officials said.

The coast guard is searching for the other missing people.

Last year, about 90 African migrants drowned after their boat capsized enroute to Europe from Libya, one of the worst such accidents in Tunisian waters. — Reuters