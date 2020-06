A man sits outside a damaged belonging following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran in this file picture taken on November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, June 3 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Iran-Iraq border region today, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. — Reuters