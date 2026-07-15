KUALA PILAH, July 15 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been announced as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Linggi seat in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan PH chairman, has held the Sikamat state constituency for four consecutive terms since 2008.

Also announced as a PH candidate was DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who will defend the Chennah seat, which he has held since 2013.

The announcement was made by PH chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the coalition’s candidate announcement ceremony last night, attended by its top leadership and thousands of supporters.

Also present were Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, PH communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, and the coalition’s election director, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. — Bernama