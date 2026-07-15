KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A total of 100 boxes of suspected untaxed liquor were seized and two men, including an Indian national, were detained during the Ops Taring Alpha 2 Intra/Inter raid on Jalan Berai, Klang, Selangor, yesterday.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 4 Commanding Officer Supt Amanjit Singh said that during the 1 pm raid, both suspects, in their 40s, were arrested while transferring boxes from a lorry into a car under suspicious circumstances.

“Upon checking the two vehicles, we found 100 boxes of Royal Dutch brand liquor on which customs duty had not been paid, a lorry, a car and a mobile phone, with the total seizure estimated at RM409,818,” he said in a statement today.

He said the raid was carried out following intelligence gathered by personnel from the Intelligence Branch of GOF Battalion 4 in Semenyih, with cooperation from the Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Prevention Patrol Unit of the Klang Selatan Police Headquarters.

The suspects and all seized items were taken to the Klang Selatan Police Headquarters for further investigations under Customs Act 1967, Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Road Transport Act 1987.

Amanjit also called on the public to continue to cooperate with the PDRM by providing information regarding any illegal activities. — Bernama