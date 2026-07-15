SEREMBAN, July 15 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is reportedly being considered as a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for a state seat in Rembau in the August 1 Negri Sembilan election.

The New Straits Times reported today, citing party sources quoted by Berita Harian, that Khairy could replace a three-term incumbent who was said to be prepared to step aside.

The sources reportedly said the proposal followed Khairy’s role in helping BN secure a decisive victory in the recent Johor state election, particularly by attracting younger voters.

“There has also been a suggestion for him to be positioned as a ‘poster boy’ and subsequently as BN’s Menteri Besar candidate if the coalition wins the Negri Sembilan election,” one source was quoted as saying.The source said Khairy contesting a state seat would not be unusual, citing Umno deputy president and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the Rantau assemblyman.

Khairy, who recently rejoined Umno, reportedly declined to comment on the speculation. He previously served three terms as Rembau MP from 2008 to 2022.

BN has said it will contest all 36 seats in the state election.