SEREMBAN, July 15 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has allocated seven State Legislative Assembly seats to MCA while four seats will be handed over to MIC in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the formula for distributing seats among the component parties was made by taking into account the projected potential victory of candidates in their respective constituencies.

“I met with all the prospective candidates who signed the undertaking and also swore allegiance to me as the BN chairman.

“This is usually done in every state election or by-election (by-election) and general election (GE),” he told reporters after holding a meeting with prospective BN candidates at Wisma UMNO Negeri Sembilan here today.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to announce the list of BN candidates at Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman Paroi, here tonight.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination day for the Negeri Sembilan state election on July 18, followed by early voting on July 28 and polling day on August 1.

In the 15th Negeri Sembilan state election, BN won 14 seats while Pakatan Harapan won 17 seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) won five seats. — Bernama