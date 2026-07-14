SHAH ALAM, July 14 — An enforcement officer from the Port Klang Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) received a shooting threat while carrying out official duties.

Port Klang AKPS Commander Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that a police report against the suspect, believed to be an agent of a company, was lodged at the Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“Action will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the criminal laws in force against any party found committing an offence. AKPS emphasises that any form of threat, intimidation, harassment, or attempt to prevent a public servant from carrying out their duties is a serious offence and will not be compromised,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the agency remains committed to defending the safety and welfare of its officers in carrying out their trust to enforce the law and protect national border security.

He added that AKPS would give its full cooperation to the police in the ongoing investigation and urged the public not to make any speculations that could disrupt the investigative process.

“Any individual found to have broken the law will face strict action in accordance with the provisions of the laws in force,” he said. — Bernama