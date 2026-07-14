SUNGAI PETANI, July 14 — A motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a car suspected of running a red light while making a right turn at the Bandar Seri Cendana intersection here this morning.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said Wan Mohd Shamsury Wan Samsudin, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8.40 am incident when the car, driven by a woman in her 20s, was believed to have failed to stop at a red light before turning right into the path of the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle, which was travelling straight, collided with the left side of the car. The motorcyclist, who was thrown onto the road, was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) here for a post-mortem, while the injured woman was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and he appealed to road users with dashboard camera footage or any other recordings of the incident to come forward and submit them to the police to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage circulating on social media, believed to be related to the incident, showed a motorcycle travelling straight before colliding with a red car that was making a right turn at the intersection. — Bernama