KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung said today he has been served with a letter of demand (LOD) by Bestinet Sdn Bhd following a series of parliamentary questions and public statements he made regarding the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System (FWCMS) and the company.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the PKR lawmaker said the statements and questions cited in the legal letter were made openly in Parliament and during parliamentary press conferences.

“As a Member of Parliament, I have a duty to represent the people by exercising oversight over the government, raising questions, and seeking accountability on matters involving significant public interest,” Lee said.

Lee said the legal letter was also addressed to The Edge Communications Sdn Bhd.

“I will defend my right, as an elected representative, to lawfully carry out my oversight responsibilities, raise questions, and speak on matters of public concern.

“I will also defend the right of the media and the public to be informed about issues involving significant public interest, public resources, and public-private partnership projects,” he said.

Lee said the matter had been referred to his legal counsel and that all further action would be handled through the legal process.

Lee was among seven MPs who last month urged the government to halt the implementation of the proposed Universal Recruitment Advanced Platform (Turap), citing concerns over transparency and the possibility of another private monopoly in Malaysia’s foreign worker recruitment system.

The lawmakers questioned whether the Cabinet had approved Turap and why Bestinet, which operates the existing FWCMS, appeared set to play another central role in the country’s foreign worker management ecosystem.

Bestinet had defended both FWCMS and the proposed Turap, saying the platforms improve governance, transparency and accountability in foreign worker recruitment, while rejecting allegations of impropriety.

The company has also said it would pursue legal action against what it described as false, misleading or defamatory statements.