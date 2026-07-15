MELAKA, July 15 — The seats of four Melaka DAP assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly were moved to the opposition bloc on the final day of the sitting today.

They are now seated alongside Perikatan Nasional and Independent assemblymen after announcing yesterday that they were withdrawing their support for the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led state government.

The four assemblymen are Allex Seah Shoo Chin (PH-Kesidang), Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana), Leng Chau Yen (PH-Banda Hilir) and Kerk Chee Yee (PH-Ayer Keroh).

However, the sole Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) assemblyman, Adly Zahari (PH-Bukit Katil), who is also Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, remains seated with the government bloc, separate from the four DAP assemblymen.

Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum expressed hope that all assemblymen would participate in today’s sitting with discipline, decorum and courtesy, while complying with the house rules.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Melaka DAP to postpone the decision so that the focus can remain on development and the people’s welfare.

Melaka DAP announced its immediate withdrawal from the state government after the Melaka State Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the State Constitution to allow for the appointment of nominated assemblymen.

Melaka DAP chairman Khoo Poay Tiong said the decision was in line with the party’s stand in opposing the bill, which it claimed was contrary to the principles of democracy and elections. — Bernama