ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 15 — Forest City has pledged full cooperation with authorities investigating allegations that Israeli nationals participated in the Network School programme operating within the development.

The Johor-based mixed development’s developer, Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, said it fully supports the government’s stance in addressing the issue.

“We will not allow any party to use Johor as a base for any ideology, movement or activity that runs contrary to the law and may affect the sovereignty of Johor and the country.

“Forest City is prepared to provide full cooperation to the Home Affairs Ministry, the Malaysian Immigration Department, the police, the Customs Department, local authorities and related agencies in any investigation,” it said in a statement today.

Forest City said it was also committed to submitting all relevant documents required to assist and expedite the authorities’ investigations.

It added that the company would provide all necessary assistance throughout the probe.

The developer reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards any violation of the law, misuse of premises, non-compliance with immigration regulations or any activity that could affect public safety, order and the interests of the country.

“If the authorities find any violation of the law, immigration regulations, licensing conditions, land use or agreements, Forest City will fully exercise its rights in laws and contracts.

“Forest City remains committed to implementing responsibilities, compliance and transparency in accordance with Malaysian laws to ensure community safety, protect Johor’s interests and defend national sovereignty,” the statement added.

Yesterday, the Johor government called on the Home Ministry and relevant federal agencies to investigate the operations of the Network School in Forest City following allegations that Israeli nationals had participated in the programme.

The Israeli nationals were alleged to have entered Malaysia using passports from a second country.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the matter had raised concerns among the public.

Following this, several posts, including a video, went viral on text-based social media platform Threads questioning the purpose of the Network School’s operations in Forest City. The posts claimed the programme was mainly attended by foreigners, including Israeli nationals.

The Network School is a private technology and digital-driven residential community in Forest City that began operations in 2024. It was founded by former Coinbase chief technology officer and investor Balaji Srinivasan.

The community operates from Forest City in Gelang Patah, offering shared accommodation, meals, gym facilities and co-working spaces.