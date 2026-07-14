KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained a former civil servant for allegedly submitting false documents to his workplace under a financial assistance programme involving about RM300,000.

A source said the male suspect, in his 30s, was arrested around 6 pm after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office to give his statement.

“Initial investigations revealed the suspect is believed to have committed the offence between 2020 and 2025 while still employed.

“The suspect is also believed to have used the personal information of 11 individuals without their knowledge to apply for the assistance, receiving between RM500 and RM1,000 monthly, which was deposited directly into his personal account,” the source said.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri issued a four-day remand order against the suspect, ending July 17, following an application by the commission at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Mohammad Zakkuan Talib confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama