KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Malaysia will not compromise and will deport any Israeli nationals found entering the country, as it has a clear policy of not recognising Israel, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said all relevant security agencies were conducting a thorough investigation into allegations that Israeli nationals had been detected in Malaysia.

“We are investigating... we will not allow it. If there are any, action must be taken. If there are Israeli nationals, since we do not recognise Israel, they will be deported immediately,” he told reporters here today.

He was commenting on media reports alleging that Israeli nationals using dual citizenship documents had been found in Johor.

Elaborating, Anwar said the matter was being handled by the authorities and expressed confidence that the relevant ministry would provide further details.

“All the agencies are carrying out investigations. I believe Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will provide an explanation,” he said.

Yesterday, the Johor government urged the Home Ministry and relevant agencies to investigate the operation of the Network School in Forest City, which was alleged to involve Israeli nationals.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the individuals were believed to have used passports from a second country to enter Malaysia to participate in the programme, raising public concern.

Earlier, allegations circulated on social media claiming that foreign nationals possessing Israeli passports as well as citizenship documents from other countries had attempted to enter or were present in Malaysia for certain purposes. — Bernama