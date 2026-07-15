KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Businesswoman Sofia Rini Buyong is expected to be charged with defamation at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Sinar Harian reported that Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed that she would be charged under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a maximum prison term of two years, a fine or both upon conviction.

Sofia Rini was previously investigated over a video of her conversation with businessman Albert Tei that allegedly contained defamatory remarks against former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

She was separately detained by the MACC last November in connection with a corruption investigation involving Albert and former senior political secretary to the prime minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, but was later named as a prosecution witness and not charged.