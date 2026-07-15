KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has applied for an Interpol Red Notice to locate and bring back activist Tamim Dahri to face proceedings at the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court over alleged insults against Hinduism.

He said PDRM submitted the application to Interpol as part of efforts to trace the suspect and facilitate his return to Malaysia.

“To trace and bring back the suspect to Malaysia, PDRM applied for the cancellation of his passport before submitting a Red Notice application to Interpol on June 8, 2026,” he said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution was responding to Jelutong MP Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer Rajaji, who asked about Tamim’s current whereabouts and the steps taken by the government, particularly PDRM, to track, arrest and bring him back to Malaysia to face legal action over his alleged actions.

Saifuddin Nasution said PDRM had obtained an arrest warrant from the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court on May 17, 2026, and subsequently blacklisted Tamim.

He also said checks with the Immigration Department showed that the suspect was still abroad.

The activist, who was previously involved in the “illegal temples” campaign, was due to be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code at the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court on March 17 for allegedly damaging a soolam, a sacred Hindu symbol, but failed to appear and is believed to be overseas.