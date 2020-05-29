611 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally stands at 33,860

Singapore now has a total of 33,860 Covid-19 cases, with the confirmation of 611 new infections May 29, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 29 — Singapore has confirmed 611 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 33,860.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Three cases involve Singaporeans or permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY