IPOH, Feb 14 — Authorities have, to date, identified 754 individuals nationwide, including foreigners, for littering offences under the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672), Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said that of the total, 478 individuals would be charged in court following the enforcement of community service orders, which began on Jan 1.

Nga said 15 offenders sentenced by the court began serving their community service orders yesterday.

“They (15 offenders) have been sentenced (in court) and ordered to sweep streets, clean drains and public toilets for four hours (to be completed within six months).

“Therefore, we must ensure cleanliness is maintained, as it is not only a duty but also part of our faith. We need to ensure that Malaysia is clean, free from infectious diseases and the people live prosperously,” he said in his speech at the Tambun parliamentary-level Sumbangan Kasih MADANI programme here today.

Held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year and Ramadan celebrations at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) Yuk Choy, the programme was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Nga had earlier said that all offenders convicted of littering would commence their community service simultaneously from Feb 13.

He said each offender would serve their sentence by cleaning drains, sweeping streets, and washing public toilets in accordance with their respective court convictions. — Bernama